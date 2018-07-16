Man hospitalized after being shot in altercation over woman, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man has been taken to an area hospital after being shot several times during an altercation overnight, San Antonio police said Monday.

The shooting was reported around 2:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of SW 19th Street, which is located not far from South Zarzamora Street and Castroville Road on the city's West Side.

According to police, it was an argument over a woman that led to the shooting. The suspect fled the scene in a black Nissan sedan.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was taken to University Hospital with two gunshot wounds to the neck as well as to the lower back.

Police said the suspect and the victim knew each other and that they are now conducting a search.

The investigation into the shooting is on-going.

