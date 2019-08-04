Man hospitalized after being shot while sitting in car on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO - One man is hospitalized after being shot while sitting in his car on the Northwest Side, police said.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Wurzbach near Loop 410 and Ingram.

San Antonio police said a man was sitting in his car with his wife when another car pulled up and someone inside shot at them.

The man was shot and drove himself to a gas station to get help.

He was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

