Man hospitalized after being stabbed in parking lot of Frank Tejeda Park

SAN ANTONIO - A man has been taken to an area hospital after he was stabbed in the neck during a heated exchange with a friend early Monday morning.

The stabbing occurred around 7 a.m. in the parking lot of Frank Tejeda Park located in the 500 block of Division Avenue.

According to police, the two men were hanging out in a truck when one of the men began "acting strange" and stabbed the other twice in the neck with a sharp object and then drove off with the truck.

The victim flagged down a bystander for help who then called 9-1-1, police said.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police said there are now searching for the suspect in a gray Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The suspect has not been identified.

