Man hospitalized after shooting at Northwest Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - A man was sent to a hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side.

The man was shot in the leg near the Spice Creek apartment complex, police said.

Police said they are having a hard time sorting out all the details on the suspect because of conflicting information between a witness and the victim.

The victim told police someone took his cellphone and then shot him in the leg.

The man is being treated at University Hospital.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.