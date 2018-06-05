Man hospitalized following altercation with woman, police say

SAN ANTONIO - One person was taken to an area hospital and another has been detained following an altercation and stabbing on the city's Southwest Side overnight.

The incident was reported just after 11 p.m. Monday in the 7300 block of New Laredo Highway, located not far from Southwest Military Drive.

According to police, a woman and a 40-year-old man were at a bar and drove to a store down the street before getting into a fight. That's when, police say, the man ended up being stabbed.

Police said they are still working to determine what exactly happened, as there's a chance the injuries were self-inflicted.

The man was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. Police said the woman has been detained.

