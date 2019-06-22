Man hospitalized in critical condition after argument leads to shooting on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 30s was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being shot more than five times on the Southwest Side, police said.

Officers received a call for the shooting around 9:25 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Barrett Place.

Police said two men were arguing in a parking lot.

During the argument, the assailant, believed to be in his 30s, pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, according to police.

The victim had some type of blunt force object, police said.

A responding officer found the victim lying on the ground with more than five gunshot wounds. The shooter did not flee and was detained at the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

