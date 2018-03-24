Man hospitalized with broken arm after 2 cars hit him on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to the hospital with a broken arm after being hit by two drivers on the West Side.

Police said the man was crossing General McMullen Drive near Cesar Chavez Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Friday when he was first hit.

A second driver swerved around him, but a third driver hit the man with his side mirror.

Police said the man was not crossing at a crosswalk and have ruled the incident an accident.

So far, no one is facing charges.

