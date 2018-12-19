Man hospitalized with gunshot wound to ankle

SAN ANTONIO - A 44-year-old man was taken to an area hospital after being shot in the ankle overnight, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The shooting was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Paso Hondo and North Polaris Street on the city's East Side.

According to police, the victim was walking down the street and was approached by a man in a vehicle. That's when, police said, the driver asked the victim if he wanted to buy anything and when he declined the driver pulled out a gun and shot him in the ankle.

The man was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injury. His name is not currently known.

Police at the scene did not describe the shooter. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

