Man hospitalized, woman treated for smoke inhalation after house fire

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to an area hospital and a woman was treated at the scene following a house fire on the city's West Side, the San Antonio Department said Wednesday.

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Maria Elena, which is located not far from Culebra Road and Northwest 36th Street.

Firefighters said the fire first began inside the single story structure. The man hospitalized was taken to University Hospital as a precaution and the woman was treated for smoke inhalation.

At this time the cause of the fire is still unclear. A damage estimate is also not known.

