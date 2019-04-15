Man ignores train horn, is struck by train, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 30s was struck by a train as he walked along the tracks early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. just north of downtown near San Marcos and Rivas Streets.

According to police, the conductor told them that he sounded the train's horn to warn the man, but he kept walking on the tracks and was struck.

The man was taken to University Hospital with back and head injuries. His condition is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department both answered the call.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.