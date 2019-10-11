Man in critical condition after being shot in parking lot drive-by, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man is in critical condition after he was shot in a parking lot drive-by early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Whiskeys Bar in the 6300 block of Callaghan Road not far from Babcock Road and Loop 410.

According to police, the victim was outside his car when he was shot by an assailant in another vehicle.

Police said the vehicle fled following the shooting.

Authorities say the victim went to the Star Inn Hotel near Ingram Road where he called for help.

The victim was taken to University Hospital by EMS for his injuries. His name and age haven't been released.

Police did not disclose a description of the suspect or the vehicle. Their investigation is ongoing.

