Man fatally shot during assault at North Side home

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a home on the city's North Side overnight.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 12400 block of Walthampton Street, not far from Jones Maltsberger Road and Wurzbach Parkway.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find a man in his 40s shot in the chest. He was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.

Police said the man shot did not live at the home and that someone was being assaulted when the shooting occurred.

A woman who was inside the house at the time of the shooting was grazed by a ricochet bullet and had to be treated by emergency crews.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone was arrested. Police, however, did say they took a man in for questioning. Their investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.