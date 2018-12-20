Man in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 22-year-old man was taken to an area hospital and a suspect has been detained following a stabbing on the city's far West Side, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The stabbing occurred just before 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Winkle Court Apartments in the 6650 block of Winkle Court, which is located not far from Highway 90 and West Military Drive.

According to police, the victim suffered multiple stab wounds to both the torso and shoulder. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the unidentified suspect is man in his 50s. He was taken into custody without incident.

At this time, police said it is unclear what led up to the stabbing. The investigation is ongoing.

