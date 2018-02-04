Man in critical condition after being stuck by vehicle on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man is seriously injured after being hit by a car while trying to cross the road Saturday night.

Police said two men were trying to cross I-37 between Hot Wells Boulevard and Pecan Valley Drive when one of them was struck by a vehicle going south. The other man made it across and ran off.

It doesn’t appear the driver saw the man crossing the street, and she will not face any charges at this time.

The injured man was taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.