Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in far West Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - One person was taken to an area hospital after a drive-by shooting in far West Bexar County, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Salty Marsh, which is located not far from Highway 90 and Loop 1604.

According to deputies, witnesses saw a sedan speeding away after the shooting. Neighbors said they heard shots being fired in the area multiple times over the last few days.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. His name and age are not currently known.

Deputies also did not disclose a motive for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

