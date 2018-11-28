Man in custody after barricading himself inside NE Bexar County home

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A man is in custody after barricading himself in a home in Northeast Bexar County.

Deputies were called out to the 6400 block of Firestone Parkway near FM 78 for a report of a family disturbance around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When the deputies arrived, they made contact with the female victim in the case, who lives with the 68-year-old suspect. They then began hearing gunshots coming from the house, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Salazar said the gunshots were aimed at the deputies.

The deputies were able to get to safety, along with the victim. They also evacuated homes in the immediate area of the house, Salazar said.

Deputies established a perimeter around the house and called in negotiators and the SWAT team, who were able to get to the home and persuade the suspect to come out peacefully. The man was then taken into BCSO custody.

Salazar said the man was heavily armed. He said it’s possible the man was intoxicated and could have mental health issues.

The man faces family violence charges and charges associated with shooting at the deputies, Salazar said.

There were no injuries.

Part of FM 78 will be closed down while deputies continue to investigate.

