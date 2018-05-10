DPS: Suspect led troopers on chase through 2 counties before ending in SA

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A man who led Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a chase through two counties is now in custody.

The chase began in Guadalupe County around 3 p.m. for a stolen vehicle when the unidentified man continued to drive into Bexar County.

A DPS official told KSAT.com that troopers made an attempt to spike the vehicle at least once but was unsuccessful.

The chase ended in a neighborhood on the city’s far West Side in the 10200 block of Bermuda Trace around 3:50 p.m, near Pue Road and Highway 90.

SKY-12 footage showed more than 10 DPS and Bexar County Sheriff’s Office units at the scene where they were surrounding a large, silver truck in the middle of the street.

The DPS official said the suspect surrendered without incident once the vehicle stopped. He will be charged with at least evading arrest.

