SAPD: Man in custody after standoff ends peacefully on SE Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man with multiple felony warrants is in police custody after he barricaded himself inside a Southeast Side home creating a standoff for hours, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The incident began just after 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Cravens Avenue, not far from Clark Avenue and Goliad Road.

According to San Antonio Police Department spokesman officer Doug Greene, the man barricaded himself in the home after the SAPD street crime division tracked him down.

Greene said police eventually were able to get the man to peacefully come out of the house with the help of both SWAT and hostage negotiation teams around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities, however, did not release the name or age of the man, or what charges he now faces.

