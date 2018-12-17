Man in custody facing attempted capital murder charges dies, 3 agencies investigating

SAN ANTONIO - A man in custody at the Bexar County Jail facing charges of attempted capital murder of a police officer died Sunday, prompting an investigation into his death.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Converse Police Department and the Bexar County medical examiner are now investigating how Fernando Macias, 61, died.

Macias was pronounced dead at 11:20 p.m. by medical personnel at University Hospital.

The Sheriff's Office said preliminarily, it appears Macias died due to medical complications. However, his exact cause of death will be determined by medical examiner’s office.

Macias had been in custody since March 9, after he barricaded himself in a northwest Bexar County home for more than 24 hours.

Macias and law enforcement officials traded gunfire throughout the standoff before it finally ended.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.