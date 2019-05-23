Man in his 50s burglarizes apartment, steals 55-inch TV and gun, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for the burglary of an apartment on the city's Northeast Side.

The incident occurred May 3 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Eisenhower Road.

According to police, a man in his 50s broke into the apartment and stole the victim's 55-inch TV and a gun.

He was wearing a black hat, gray jacket and khaki cargo shorts.

Police said the man fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

