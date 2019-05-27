Man in serious condition after being run over by girlfriend, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in serious condition after being run over by his girlfriend, according to police.

San Antonio police responded to a call for a shooting around 2:16 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Nash Blvd. and found the man seriously injured.

According to a sergeant with the San Antonio Police Department the man, who is described as being in his 30s, was involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

He was transported to SAMMC in serious condition. San Antonio police didn't say if any shots were actually fired.

This comes just one day after a similar incident was reported in San Antonio, involving a woman who was run over by her boyfriend. Read more on that story here.

