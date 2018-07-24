Burgaler in Spider-Man mask robs auto store with hooded partner

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two thieves, one wearing a Spider-Man mask and another wearing a hood, who robbed the Tri County Auto Group building on West Court Street.

The burglars arrived at the Tri County Auto group around 2 a.m. July 14. They stole an engine diagnostic computer, a Dell computer monitor, a Dell computer tower and a laptop, along with a purse/tote bag, police said.

Police described the first burglar as a Hispanic or white man wearing a light colored hoodie, a bandana to conceal his face and fingerless gloves.

The second burglar, who was wearing the Spider-Man mask, is described as a white or Hispanic male, who was also wearing a light-colored T-shirt. He has tattoos on the back of his neck, behind his left ear and on his lower legs.

If you have information about this crime, contact Detective Jerry Guerrero at 830-401-2368. Anyone with information about the identity of the thieves could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

