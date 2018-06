SAN ANTONIO - A man in a wheelchair is accused of trying to steal from an East Side Walmart on Saturday and then tried to walk away.

The incident happened at the Walmart near Rigsby Avenue and Loop 410.

Employees told police the man was taking items from the shelves, and then he suddenly got up from the wheelchair and tried to walk away.

Store employees kept the man from leaving the store and called police.

