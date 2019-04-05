Man indicted for allegedly driving drunk, crashing into vehicle, injuring woman

SAN ANTONIO - A man was has been indicted for allegedly driving drunk, crashing into a vehicle and injuring one person.

Jerry Dramberger is charged with intoxication assault, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The indictment said Dramberger allegedly drove into another car and seriously injured a woman inside.

The indictment documents said Dramberger was speeding and failed to stop at a red light.

