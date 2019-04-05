Man indicted on murder charge accused of killing teen during firearm sale

SAN ANTONIO - A man has been indicted on a charge of murder in the shooting death of a 15-year-old in September 2018.

Officials said Alonzo Cantu, 19, shot Sonny Vidales, 15, after arranging a firearm sale from Vidales at his home.

Investigators said Vidales was shot at the window where he had told Cantu to meet him for the sale.

