Worker injured after getting pinned between semitrailer and building on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO - A worker was injured after he was pinned between a semitrailer and a building on the Northeast Side.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Hormel Drive near Splashtown.

San Antonio police said two employees were at the location and one was driving the semitrailer while the other was directing him.

Police said the driver became distracted as he was backing up and the other worker went behind the truck and out of the driver's sight.

The driver continued to back up to a dock and pinned the other worker between a building and the truck.

The driver was notified by someone at the location and immediately stopped reversing.

Police said the man who was pinned was in stable condition and did not suffer any internal bleeding.

Police said he would continue to be evaluated by medical personnel.

