Man injured during drive-by shooting on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was injured when a shooter opened fire while driving on the Northeast Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Sunrise Creek just after midnight Sunday.

Police said the shooter opened fire while driving up and down Sunrise Creek.

A man who was standing outside his home was hit in the ankle. Police said several vehicles parked on the street were also hit.

Investigators are working to find out if the shooting was random or if the victim was targeted.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.