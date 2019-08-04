Man injured in convenience store shootout on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was injured in a shootout at a convenience store on the Northeast Side.

The shootout happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at a 7-Eleven store at I-35 and Rittiman Road.

San Antonio police said two groups of men in separate vehicles started shooting at each other in the parking lot of the convenience store.

A driver in one of the vehicles sped off and dropped off a man with two gunshot wounds at Northeast Baptist Hospital.

The man was transferred to University Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.