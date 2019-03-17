Man injured in drive-by shooting on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 50s was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon near South San Jacinto Street and Wingate Avenue, just west of I-10.

San Antonio police said the man was walking down the street when a car pulled up to him and someone inside opened fire.

The man was shot in the leg and taken to University Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators said they still don't know what led up to the shooting.

Police said this shooting could be connected to another shooting that happened earlier in the area.

