Man injured in possible drive-by shooting on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was injured in what police say may have been a drive-by shooting Monday night.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. on West Military Drive near Westlawn Drive.

Police said a woman and man were driving when they suddenly heard a gunshot. The man, who was sitting in the passenger seat, was hit.

The victims told police they saw the shooter take off down Westlawn afterward.

The woman pulled over into a parking lot and called for help.

The man is expected to be OK.

