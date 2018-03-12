Man injured in violent overnight robbery, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A robbery at some East Side apartments overnight ended in violence and the arrest of the suspected robber, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 1:30 a.m. Monday at the Ivy Apartments in the 4500 block of Lavender Lane.

Police investigators said two men approached three other people sitting in a white sedan. One of the men fired a shot into the back window of the sedan, breaking the window and grazing one of the people inside, according to investigators.

The men demanded wallets and cellphones from the people inside the sedan, then fled toward WW White Road in an "older truck with (an) off-colored front right fender," police said.

Police investigators later found a vehicle matching the description of the suspected robbers' truck. The driver of that vehicle also matched the description of one of the suspected robbers, police said.

The robbery victims called their cellphones which, police said, were sitting "in plain sight" on the passenger seat of the suspected robber's truck.

The man -- whose name has not been released -- was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated robbery. The other suspected robber, a black male in his 20s, has not been identified.

Denise Stokely was inside her apartment watching TV when the incident happened.

"All of a sudden I heard like a shot, like a firecracker, and it was just crazy," said Stokely.

Stokely says in the year she's lived at the complex, this was a first.

"It scared me," she said. "I didn't even know what (the noise) was for."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.