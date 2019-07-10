Man inside van shot multiple times, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 31-year-old man is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot multiple times late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just before 10 p.m. Tuesday to the 8400 block of Standing Rock Street, not far from Old Pearsall Road after a man was driven to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was inside a van when he was shot in the face, arm and hand. The unidentified victim was transported by Air Life to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries.

Investigators did not release any information about the shooter. Police said their investigation is ongoing.

