Contractor killed after house collapses on him on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - An independent contractor was killed Friday morning after a house shifted and collapsed on him, officials said.

When emergency crews arrived at the home at the intersection of North Calaveras and Texas Boulevard around 9 a.m., they found the flooring had partially collapsed, trapping the contractor, San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Joe Arrington said.

"It appears they were trying to level the foundation of the home (with jacks)," Arrington said.

The victim was in his late 20s or early 30s, Arrington said.

City crews plan to raise the home and make sure it's stable to extract the victim, Arrington said.

