Man killed by 18-wheeler while walking in traffic near I-35, police say

SCHERTZ - A man is dead after authorities said he was struck by an oncoming 18-wheeler while walking in traffic near Interstate 35.

The Schertz Police Department said witnesses saw the man, who was in his late 70s, walking in the right lane of traffic when he was hit by the 18-wheeler.

Police said the man was struck just after 6 a.m. Monday in the 18500 block of I-35 North.

According to SPD officials, the driver of the 18-wheeler said they tried to swerve to avoid the victim, but it was too late.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no charges are expected at this time and investigators are working to determine why the victim was walking in the traffic lane.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released by officials.

