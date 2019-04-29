Man killed in apparent far East Side road rage crash ID'd

SAN ANTONIO - A 50-year-old man who police said may have been killed in a crash caused by road rage Saturday night has been identified.

On Monday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Michal Edgett.

Witnesses told officers that Edgett and the other driver had been cutting one another off while traveling on Highway 87 East near South Foster Road, according to San Antonio police.

Police said it appears the other driver clipped Edgett's car, which caused him to veer across the median and roll over.

Edgett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the other driver has not yet been arrested.

