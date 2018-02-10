Man killed in crash after leaving Northwest Side bar

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said a driver is not facing charges after being involved in a deadly crash Saturday morning.

According to police, a man was leaving the Dragon Sports Bar in the 1300 block of Bandera Road when he turned onto Bandera Road. Police said an SUV then T-boned the man's car. The man died on the scene.

A passenger in the SUV was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries,police said. The driver was not hurt and is not facing any charges.

