Man killed in East Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on the city's East Side late Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported just before midnight in the 2900 block of Rigsby Avenue.

According to police, the unidentified victim, a man in his late teens or early 20s, was walking away from another person when he was shot.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known. The man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center where he later died.

Authorities said the gunman fled the scene in a white Ford Expedition.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

