Man killed in hit-and-run on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after a hit-and-run on the city's Northwest Side on Wednesday night, police said.

The hit-and-run happened a little after 8 p.m. along Culebra Road near 28th Street.

Officers said Stephen Hernandez, 26, was headed east when a brown truck pulled out in front of him, leading to a crash.

The driver of the brown truck took off.

Hernandez was rushed to University Hospital, where he died a couple of hours later.

No one else was hurt.

