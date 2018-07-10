Man killed in overnight drive-by shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a man early Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. in the 900 block of San Fernando Street, which is located not far from Guadalupe Street just west of downtown.

According to police, the victim was shot several times. He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center were he later died.

Police said they are not sure what led up to the shooting. They did say the suspected shooter was a passenger inside a vehicle that fled the scene.

Authorities did not disclose a description of the suspects and said the investigation is ongoing.

