Man killed in South Side shooting identified

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a 20-year-old man who was fatally shot outside a South Side home Monday night.

The victim was identified as Abram Garcia.

Police said Garcia was shot while he was getting into a car in the 700 block of Drury Lane, where he and his girlfriend were visiting someone.

The couple got into an argument with a 15-year-old boy, who police said shot Garcia.

The victim's girlfriend tried to take Garcia to a hospital, but stopped a motel to get help, but he died, police said.

The teenage suspect is expected to be charged with murder.

