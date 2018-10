SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Highway 16, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies said the victim was turning onto Highway 16 South near Twin Valley when a pickup truck broadsided a car.

The man died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

A woman and two children who were passengers in the pickup were taken to a hospital but are expected to be OK.

