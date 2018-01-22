Man killed less than a day after moving to NE Side apartment complex ID'd

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office has identified the person shot and killed at an apartment Complex on the city's Northeast Side Sunday afternoon.

Jai-Via Turner, 18, was shot and killed around 1 p.m. at the Belleview Apartment Complex, which is located in the 5300 block of Gawain Drive just off of Ray Bon Drive.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots and that Turner was killed less than 24 hours after he had moved in to the building.

RELATED: Man gunned down less than 24 hours after moving into apartment, neighbors say

RELATED: Police looking for gunman in fatal shooting at Northeast Side apartments

Police said they believe the suspect and Turner knew each other and that are still trying to track that person down.

Investigators said they are also looking into what led to the deadly altercation by going through surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.