Man leads authorities on chase after assault, shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man has been arrested after he assaulted a woman and led authorities on a vehicle chase early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident began around 12:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Whiskeys bar in the 6300 block of Callaghan Road, not far from Loop 410.

According to police, a man and a woman got into an altercation outside the bar, and he punched the woman in the face. When officers arrived, the man had a gun pointed at the woman's head, police said.

Police said the man fired at officers before getting into a car and driving away.

Officers and Bexar County deputies chased after him, eventually catching up to him near Loop 410 and Evers Road after deputies used spike strips, officials said.

Police said the man tried to run on foot and ran down the exit ramp across the access road before heading into a school parking lot, but was caught at the gate and subdued by an officer using a stun gun.

Police did not disclose the name or age of the man arrested. There were no other reported injuries.

