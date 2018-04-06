Man leads BCSO deputy on chase with six children inside, report says

SAN ANTONIO - A 21-year-old man is facing several felony charges after nearly hitting a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy's patrol unit and then leading him on a chase with six children in his vehicle.

On Jan. 21, a BCSO deputy was traveling southbound in the 18300 block of U.S. Highway 281 South when he spotted a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban traveling northbound around 1:19 a.m.

Joe Angel Flores, the driver of the Suburban, nearly collided with the deputy’s patrol vehicle after turning left onto Martinez Losoya Road without any warning, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states that Flores then struck a wooden utility pole, but continued to drive east on Martinez Losoya Road despite the deputy activating his emergency lights for the multiple traffic violations.

Flores accelerated reaching up to 60 mph, striking three additional wooden utility poles and driving onto three front yards of homes during the chase, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Flores drove approximately 1.2 miles until reaching a home located in the 1900 block of Martinez Losoya Road, where he drove about another quarter-mile before crashing his Suburban into a barbed wire fence.

The affidavit states that Flores then abandoned his vehicle, jumped the barbed wire fence and then ran into a large field where he escaped the BCSO deputy.

Upon inspection of the Suburban, the deputy discovered a female adult passenger and six children, with the youngest being a three-month-old child, according to the affidavit.

A 2-year-old, a 1-year-old, and the 3-month-old were all secured in child safety seats while a 3-year-old child was not secured, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states the two other children inside the Suburban were 9 and 15 years old.

Flores was arrested Thursday on multiple misdemeanor and felony charges such as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangering a child and evading arrest. Flores has been remanded without bail.

