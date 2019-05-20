Man leads DPS troopers on chase, crashes into South Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested early Monday morning after leading Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a chase.

Authorities said DPS troopers attempted to pull the man over around 7 a.m. and when he refused, a chase ensued. The driver eventually hit the home in the 300 of Felps Boulevard, not far from Pleasanton Road and Moursund Boulevard.

According to officials, the man, believed to be in his 20 or 30s, attempted to flee on foot. He was eventually tracked down and taken into custody.

Authorities said the unidentified man now will likely faces multiple charges. At this time, it is unclear as to why the man originally refused to pull the vehicle over.

The investigation into the chase and crash are ongoing.

