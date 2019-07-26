Video: Woman sets up sting to buy back stolen tools, ends in police chase near San Antonio

CONVERSE, Texas - De Maine Rose, 29, was arrested Wednesday after leading Converse police on a chase near the 9200 block of Schaefer Road.

Dulce Estrella contacted police and reported her husband's vehicle had been broken into and his tools and other items had been stolen.

She told police that the stolen property was being advertised for sale on the mobile site Offer Up.

Estrella arranged to buy her stolen property back and coordinated with Converse police so they would be at the scene at the time of the meetup.

Rose and an unidentified woman drove a black Nissan Murano to the meet up when the woman got out of the car and attempted to sell the stolen items back to Estrella while Rose waited in the driver's seat.

"I told her 'Y’all stole this from my house,' and her eyes got big and the guy in the driver's seat looked back at me and at her and he floored it and sped off," Estrella said.

Estrella told KSAT she managed to grab the toolbox as Rose sped off, leaving the female passenger behind.

Officers pulled up to the scene when Rose took off with the trunk still open and pursued the vehicle south on FM 1516.

Rose lost control of the vehicle when he tried taking a turn and crashed into a utility pole.

He tried to flee on foot but was apprehended in the backyard of a residence, police said.

"It’s so upsetting because this is our livelihood and without, tools my husband can’t work," Estrella said.

Rose is being charged with theft and evading arrest. The woman has not been charged.

