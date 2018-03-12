14-year-old leads police on hour-long foot chase after call for shots fired

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a 14-year-old they said led them on an hour-long foot chase Sunday afternoon following a report of shots fired.

Authorities were called to the 200 block of Porter Street around 2:30 p.m. for shots fired and as they searched for the origin of the reported gunfire, they spotted an abandoned, running vehicle with its driver door open and driver's side window rolled down.

San Antonio Police Department patrolman Philipp Dmitriev said a witness told police she saw two drivers "burning out" with their vehicles and that one of the drivers sped away upon seeing a SAPD patrol car. The other driver, the witness told police, took off on foot.

Police ran the vehicle's plates and discovered the car was stolen. A purse in the vehicle was also stolen, police said.

Dmitriev said they saw a person that matched witnesses' descriptions who began running when he saw police.

Police pursued the person on foot, but lost sight of him. Authorities set up a quadrant and called for the SAPD helicopter to assist in the search.

During their investigation, police spotted the teen again and began chasing him. Police said the teen ran from them, but they eventually surrounded him in the 600 block of Denver and took him into custody.

Dmitriev said police have reason to believe the teenager is linked to the car and purse theft.

