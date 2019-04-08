Man leads troopers on chase, crashes on South Side, DPS says

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested Monday afternoon after leading Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a chase.

The chase started at Loop 1604 and Roddy Road.

DPS said Nathan Brady had an arrest warrant, which is why troopers were trying to pull him over.

Brady led troopers on a chase that ended when he crashed on Corpus Christi Highway near South Presa Street, DPS said.

No one was hurt.

DPS said Brady will be charged with evading arrest, reckless driving and felon possession of a handgun.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.