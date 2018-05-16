Man loses eye after beaten across head, arms with metal bat, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 60-year-old man who police said used a metal bat to repeatedly strike another man across the head.

The man, identified as Mark Kirby, now faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, Kirby was living with the victim for about three weeks at a home in the 500 block of Morningview Street.

The victim, who was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center, told police that on April 22 Kirby had assaulted him inside the home.

The man said they had gotten into an argument before Kirby struck him repeatedly in the head and arms.

According to the affidavit, the man suffered "multiple fractures in his left arm and head along with the loss of his right eye."

The affidavit states that the victim’s girlfriend witnessed the assault and that Kirby had fled the scene before police arrived.

According to online records, Kirby also faces additional charges of evading arrest and providing false identification. His total bond was set at $78,200.

