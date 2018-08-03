Man not found inside home following standoff in far West Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are now searching for a man after he was not found inside a home during a standoff with officials in far West Bexar County.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said they originally responded to a domestic disturbance call around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies said the man had gotten into an argument with a woman inside the home, which is located in the 3700 block of Bisley Pass.

Authorities say when they arrived they saw a woman run out of the house screaming just before the man barricaded himself inside.

Deputies said they tried to make contact with the man but the doors were locked. They then tried to speak with him by phone before eventually deciding to enter 6.5 hours later.

SWAT went in and did an extensive search only to find that the man was not there.

Deputies say the man is 19-years-old and is wanted for several felony warrants, one including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No one was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.